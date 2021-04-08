Foundry Binders – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Foundry Binders Market is expected to reach $5,624.82 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Foundry Binders Market include ASK Chemicals, BASF SE, Eurotek Foundry Products Ltd, Huttenes-Albertus Chemische Werke GmbH, IMERYS, IVP Limited, John Winter, Kao Corporation, Mancuso Chemicals Limited., REFCOTEC, RPMinerals, The Shengquan Group, United Erie, Vesuvius, Suzhou Xingye, Schenectady International, Inc., Carpenter Brothers, Inc, Piedmont Foundry Supply, J. B. DeVENNE INC., and Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA).

Increase in command for casting products from end-user industries and the rise in demand for no-bake binder systems are the major factor driving the market growth. However, the slowdown of global foundry industry because of newer technologies is hampering the market growth.

Foundry binders are used in metal casting factories. Binders preserve casting materials in place to avoid deformity in final metal products. Foundry binders are employed in the casting of different metals such as cast iron, bronze, aluminium, and steel.

Based on the product type, the organic binder segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing urbanization, increasing infrastructure activities all over the world, environment-friendly nature, cost-effectiveness and low energy consumption.

By geography, North America is going to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to increasing cast products in various industries such as automobile, aerospace, and manufacturing during the forecast period.

Industry Structures Covered:

• Polyurethane No-Bake

• Automated

Product Types Covered:

• Inorganic Binder

• Organic Binder

• Heat Curing

• Coldbox

• Polyurethane Coldbox

• Phenolic Resole

• Epoxy

• Other Product Types

Applications Covered:

• Ferrous Metals

• Non-Ferrous Metals

• Chemical Industry

• Resin

• Paint

• Ceramic

End Users Covered:

• Mold Sand Casting

• Core Sand Casting

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

