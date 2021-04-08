Dairy Alternatives – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Dairy Alternatives Market is expected to reach $51.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Dairy Alternatives Market include DanoneWave, Hain Celestial Group, Eden Foods, Inc, Ripple Foods, WayFare, Earth’s Own Food Company, Blue Diamond Growers, Valsoia S.p.A, Kite Hill, SunOpta, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Triballat Noyal, Green Spot Co. Ltd, Sanitarium, Panos Brands, The WhiteWave Food Company, Hiland Dairy, and Califia Farms.

Factors such as rise in the number of people allergic to dairy, growing popularity of vegan diet, and government policies to improve the agricultural sector are driving the market growth. However, the possibility of allergies associated with plant-based products is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/dairy-alternatives-market/request-sample

Dairy alternatives are food and beverages which can be used as a substitute for dairy. These are derived from plants and are considered a very health alternative to dairy. Dairy alternatives are considered healthy due to the presence of different essential vitamins and minerals. They are also low on fats, cholesterol and have zero concentration of lactose.

Based on the formulation, the flavoured & unsweetened segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of plant-based nutritional goods as well as the rising consumer demand for cholesterol-free products.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/dairy-alternatives-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period which can be attributed to the changing lifestyles of consumers and increase in the awareness regarding health.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/dairy-alternatives-market

Natures Covered:

• Organic

• Conventional (Inorganic)

Shelf Life Covered:

• Refrigerated

• Shelf-Life Stable

Formulations Covered:

• Plain & Unsweetened

• Flavoured & Unsweetened

• Plain & Sweetened

• Flavoured & Sweetened

Sources Covered:

• Almond

• Soy

• Coconut

• Oats

• Rice

• Hemp

• Other Sources

Packagings Covered:

• Bottles

• Pouches

• Carton Packaging

Nutrients Covered:

• Vitamin

• Protein

• Starch

• Calories

• Other Nutrients

Applications Covered:

• Milk

• Yogurt

• Cheese

• Creamers

• Desserts

• Ice Creams

• Snacks

• Dairy-Free Probiotic Drink

• Other Applications

Categories Covered:

• Lactose Free

• Diabetic Free

• Gluten Free

• Cholesterol Free

• Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Free

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies

• Health Food Stores

• Online Stores

• Speciality Stores

• Retail Stores

• Other Distribution Channels

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com