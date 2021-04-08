Wollastonite Powder – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wollastonite Powder Market is expected to reach $421.05 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wollastonite Powder Market include Canadian Wollastonite, Xinyu South Wollastonite Co., Ltd, Wolkem, R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company, Inc., Nordkalk, Jilin Shanwei Wollastonite Mining CO., LTD., Imerys, Changxing Earth New Type of Material Co., Ltd., and ACBM JSC.

Factors such as the growing construction and infrastructure activities around the world and the expansion in the global paint industry are driving the market growth. However, strict government regulations regarding greenhouse emissions are hampering the growth of the market.

Wollastonite is a white to yellowish-brown naturally occurring mineral which has good strength, firing characteristics and ability to reduce crazing. It is comprised of calcium, silicon and oxygen. Wollastonite powder is used to produce wall tiles, semivitreous bodies, adhesives, and ceramic-bonded abrasives.

Based on the application, the construction segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the rising disposal income and introduction of government norms for better safety and precaution.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period which can be attributed to the low material cost and strong presence of manufacturers in the region.

Types Covered:

• Ultrafine Wollastonite Powder

• Acicular Wollastonite Powder

Grade Types Covered:

• Non-Industrial Grade

• Industrial Grade

Aspect Ratios Covered:

• Low Aspect Ratio

• High Aspect Ratio

Applications Covered:

• Polymers

• Construction

• Metallurgy

• Friction Products

• Paints

• Ceramics

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Industrial

• Electrical and Electronics

• Building and Construction

• Automotive

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

