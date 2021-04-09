Imaging Technology for Precision Agriculture – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Imaging Technology for Precision Agriculture Market is expected to reach $1.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Imaging Technology for Precision Agriculture Market include Bayspec, Inc., MicaSense, Inc., PIXELTEQ, Quest Innovations BV, Resonon, Sentek Sensor Technologies, Teledyne DALSA, Inc. , Tetracam Inc., XIMEA GmbH, 4D Technologies, Monsanto, Earth-I, TerrAvion, Inc and Phys.org.

Additional benefits offered by imaging technology over other precision agricultural technologies and increasing usage of UAVs for commercial applications are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high costs that are incurred on the precision agriculture systems are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/imaging-technology-for-precision-agriculture-market/request-sample

Precision agriculture is important to maximize yields in the limited arable land available for growing crops where the precise applications of water, nutrients, and fertilizers over a farmland combined with accurate data pertaining to the areas where such resources are required plays a vital role in decisions about crop management. Precision agriculture helps in computing other important parameters such as spread of pests and weeds, soil quality, air quality, etc. and is gaining acceptance among the farmers due to which crop yields are improving substantially.

Based on the product, the cameras segment is estimated to have a huge demand due to detailed information available with the help of these cameras. The cameras product segment is expected to dominate the global imaging technology market for precision agriculture throughout the forecast years, followed by the sensors and software product segments.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/imaging-technology-for-precision-agriculture-market

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the fact that the region is fairly advanced in terms of adoption of imaging technology for precision agriculture.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/imaging-technology-for-precision-agriculture-market

Types Covered:

• Multispectral Technology

• Hyperspectral Technology

Products Covered:

• Cameras

• Software

• Sensors

Applications Covered:

• Farm Labor Management

• Field Mapping

• Financial Management

• Inventory Management

• Irrigation Management

• Weather Tracking & Forecasting

• Yield Monitoring

• Crop Scouting

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com