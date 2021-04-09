Automotive Airbag Silicone – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Airbag Silicone Market is expected to reach $846.28 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Airbag Silicone include Dow, Ammeraal Beltech, Chukoh Chemical Industries, LTD, Elkem Silicones, Momentive, Shenzhen Square Silicone Co., Ltd, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Silicone Engineering Ltd, Wacker Asahikasei Silicone Co., Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, Zodiac Automotive, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hyundai Mobis, Joyson Safety Systems, TORAY Industries, Toyobo Co., Ltd, Autoliv Inc, Milliken & Company, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Continental AG.

Growing demand for electric vehicles, advantages offered by silicone-coated airbags, and the increasing number of airbags per vehicle are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, the high cost of raw materials and the increasing development of active safety systems may hinder the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-airbag-silicone-market/request-sample

An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system using a bag designed to inflate extremely quickly, and then quickly deflate during a collision. Automotive airbags contain silicone which offers various properties such as thermal resistance, slip, and protection. Airbags create heat and passengers in the car risk getting burnt, therefore applying a thin layer of silicone to the airbag will help protect the fabric from heat and prevent burn to passengers.

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as passive safety systems such as airbags are installed in passenger cars to reduce impact and save occupant lives during accidents. Owing to the benefits of airbags and the increasing number of road accidents, governments worldwide are increasingly encouraging the use of airbags to enhance safety in vehicles.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-airbag-silicone-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to cost-effectiveness, regional airbag companies maximizing their presence to minimize supply chain costs, a high number of road accidents and related fatalities, increasing consumer concerns over safety and stringent rules and regulations to reduce road fatalities.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-airbag-silicone-market

Airbag Types Covered:

• Cut-and-Sewn Seam-Sealed (CSSS)

• One-Piece-Woven (OPW)

Airbag Positions Covered:

• Curtain/Side

• Front

• Knee

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

Electrical Vehicles Covered:

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEVs)

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEVs)/Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEVs)

Types Covered:

• Methylbenzene

• Xylene

Level of Autonomy Covered:

• Level 4

• Level 5

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com