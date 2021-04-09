Bioherbicides – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Bioherbicides Market is expected to reach $4,075.81 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bioherbicides Market include Deer Creek Holdings, WeedOUT Ltd., Verdesian Life Sciences, Special Biochem Pvt. Ltd, Peaceful Valley Farm Supply, Inc., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc, Hindustan Bio-Tech Chemicals & Fertilizers , Jiangsu Dongbao Agrochemical Co., Ltd., Bayer CropScience AG, Marrone Bio Innovations, Emery Oleochemicals, Monsanto Company, Koppert Biological Systems, IsAgro SpA, Valent BioSciences LLC and Agrauxine SA .

The harmful effects of chemical-based synthetic fertilizers on the environment, increasing demand for organic products, and support from the government are the major factors driving the market growth. However, low consumer adoption and low shelf life of bioherbicides are restraining the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/bioherbicides-market/request-sample

Bioherbicides are known as organic or biological agents for controlling weeds. Bioherbicides are compounds derived from microbes like bacteria, protozoa, and fungi. Bioherbicides provide various advantages over synthetic herbicides which include a high degree of specificity of target weed, and it does not affect non-target and beneficial plants. These bioherbicides consist of phytotoxins, pathogens, and other microbes used for biological weed control. These types of compounds are safe for consumption, less harmful, and do not possess any negative impact on farmers during the handling process.

Based on source, the biochemical segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as biochemicals contain naturally occurring substances that control the growth of weeds by the non-toxic mechanism and these biochemical products include organic acids, fats, and oils that improve the management of weeds in organic agriculture and provide new modes of action.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/bioherbicides-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing interest of the population in developed countries for organically grown food products, high agricultural practices, and the requirement of high-quality agricultural produce.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/bioherbicides-market

Crop Types Covered:

• Arable Crops

• Permanent Crops

Formulations Covered:

• Granular

• Liquid

• Pellets

• Dust

• Wettable Powder Form

Mode of Actions Covered:

• Mechanism Of Action (MOA) Involving Photosynthesis

• Mechanism Of Action (MOA) Targeting Enzymes

Mode of Applications Covered:

• Seed treatment

• Soil Application

• Foliar

• Post-Harvest

Sources Covered:

• Microbial

• Biochemical

• Plant Phytotoxic Residues

• Plantation Crops Botanical Extracts

• Plant Extract

• Mineral

Applications Covered:

• Agricultural Crops

• Non-Agricultural Crops

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com