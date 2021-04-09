Colposcopes – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Colposcopes Market is expected to reach $814.51 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Colposcopes Market include ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem GmbH), DYSIS Medical Ltd., Gynex Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Olympus Corporation, OPTOMIC, Seiler Instrument, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., Edan Instruments, Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc, MedGyn Products, Inc, Kernel Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Wallach Surgical Devices, Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG and Ecleris S.R.L.

Increasing demand for Colposcopes for diagnosis, and rising number of cervical cancer patients and development & advancement in Colposcopes devices and an upsurge in the global geriatric population are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the development of other diagnostic procedures and technologies and rigid competition among existing Colposcopes device companies is hampering the market growth.

Colposcopes are surgical instruments like electric microscope enabled with a bright source of light which allows gynecologist to examine the cervix and vagina more clearly and under proper magnification. Colposcopes are a generally used for the diagnosis of cervical cancer, vaginal cancer and inflammation of the cervix. The advance colposcopes has a high-resolution camera and electronic green filter which allow doctors examine the vagina or cervical on the screen.

Based on the instrument portability, the handheld segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The handheld analysers are smaller as compared to portable analyzers, and, hence, have risen as the more convenient screening option. They also ensure higher productivity and test efficiency by reducing the efforts and time needed to collect, process, and analyse results.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as growth in awareness about early screening of diseases and rise in adoption of Colposcopes products. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure rise in number of hospitals & diagnostic centers, equipped with advanced medical facilities also contribute to the market growth.

Instrument Portability’s Covered:

• Handheld

• Portable

• Stationary/Fixed

Types Covered:

• Optical Colposcope

• Video Colposcope

• Accessories

• Consumables

Product Type Covered:

• Digital Colposcope

• Electronic Colposcope

Magnification Types Covered:

• Fixed Magnification

• Variable Magnification

Mounting Styles Covered:

• Rolling Base

• Swing Arm

• Tilt Base

• Wall Mounted

Usages Covered:

• Oral

• Pelvic

Applications Covered:

• Cervical Cancer Screening/Cervical Cancer Diagnostics

• Physical Examinations

End Users Covered:

• Diagnostic Centers/Diagnostic Laboratories

• Specialty Clinics

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Center

• Gynecology Clinics

• Research & Academics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

