Thermal Energy Storage – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Thermal Energy Storage Market is expected to reach $593.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Thermal Energy Storage Market include Abengoa Solar, Baltimore Air coil Company, Bright source Energy, Inc., Burns & McDonnell, Caldwell Energy, Caledonian MacBrayne, Calmac,, Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CB&I), Cristopia Energy Systems, Cryogel, Dunham-Bush Holding Bhd., Evapco, Inc., FAFCO, Inc., Goss Engineering, Ice Energy, SENER Group, Solar reserve, LLC,, Steffes Corporation, DN Tanks and TAS Energy.

Rising demand for electricity during peak hours, increasing commercialization of Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plants, and demand for heating & cooling applications for smart infrastructure are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high grid connection barriers related to thermal energy storage is restraining the market growth.

Thermal energy storage systems store energy in form of hot or cold substances that can be used when requirement of energy occurs. Energy demand varies from day to night and one season to other season. Thermal energy storage helps to balance the energy requirements as it stores energy by melting, healing, cooling, and solidifying the material, when the process is reversed thermal energy is available for use.

Based on product, the sensible heat storage segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to rising demand for solar thermal systems, along with applicability across large scale heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

By geography, Europe held largest market share during forecast period due to large number of thermal energy storage systems, which are utilized for space heating, water heating, district heating and cooling, and power generation.

Types Covered:

• Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

• Pumped Hydroelectric Energy Storage (PHES)

Storage Materials Covered:

• Water

• Molten Salts

• Phase Change Materials

• Heat

• Ice

Technologies Covered:

• Electric Thermal Storage Heaters

• Miscibility Gap Alloy Technology

• Solar Energy Storage

• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

• District Heating & Cooling

• Ice Storage Air-Conditioning

• Power Generation

• Process Heating & Cooling

Products Covered:

• Sensible Heat Storage

• Latent Heat Storage

• Thermochemical Storage

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

• Utilities

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

