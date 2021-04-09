Gunshot Detection System – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Gunshot Detection System Market is expected to reach $1,354.73 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Gunshot Detection System Market include Aselsan AS, Cilas, Databuoy Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd, Information System Technologies Inc, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Louroe Electronics, Microflown AVISA, QinetiQ, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Company, Rheinmetall AG, Safety Dynamics Inc, ShotSpotter and Thales Group.

Minimizing enemy gunfire casualties in war zones and increasing incidences of shootings at public places are propelling the market growth. However, high installation cost of gunshot detection system in cities is hampering the market growth.

Gunshot detection systems are systems used for detecting of shot fired by any weapon with the use of optical, acoustic, and various types of sensors. This system is divided into three parts – sensors and microphones, processing unit, and user interface display. For coverage of area, these systems are placed at least 30 feet above the ground at specific location such as building, street lights, poles, etc. Gunshot detection systems are commonly used for military, law enforcement agencies for security purposes.

Based on the system type, the indoor segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to an increase in the incidence of shootings at school premises in the past couple of years, which may force such institutions to increase their perimeter security by installing indoor gunshot detection systems during the forecast period.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high number of firearm-related deaths in the region, especially in the US where firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries. Major US cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others.

System Types Covered:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Installations Covered:

• Vehicle Mounted (Ground and Aerial)

• Soldier Mounted/ Portable/ Wearable Installation

• Fixed/Ground Installations

Solutions Covered:

• Subscription as a Service (SaaS)

• System

Types Covered:

• UAV Based

• Ground Based

Components Covered:

• Processing Unit

• Sensors

Applications Covered:

• Small Arms Fire

• Rockets, Artillery and Mortars

End Users Covered:

• Homeland/Law Enforcement

• Commercial

• Defense

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

