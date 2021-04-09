Electronic Flight Instrument System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Electronic Flight Instrument System Market is expected to reach $1,962.65 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Electronic Flight Instrument System Market include L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Dynon Avionics, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Genesys Aerosystems, Honeywell International, Inc., Aspen Avionics, Inc., Astronautics Corporation of America, and Avidyne Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing need for lightweight systems with more functionalities, better accuracy, enhanced safety and situational awareness with electronic flight instrument system, and automation of flight controls. However, stringent industry regulations pertaining to EFIS subsystems are expected to restrain the market growth.

An electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) is defined as the display system designed specifically for the level that displays flight information and data electronically or digitally instead of electromechanically. It is normally made up of a (MFD) multi-function display, (PFD) primary flight display, and (EICAS) an engine indicating & crew alerting system (EICAS) display. Primary electronic flight instrument system models used (CRT) cathode ray tube displays, but (LCD) liquid crystal displays are now more common. Well ahead instrument displays are offered in multi-color liquid-crystal display (MLCD) screens, which exchange specific or all conventional flight instruments for both aviators.

By subsystem, the flight management controls & systems segment is projected to witness the lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to increase in automation in various in-flight tasks that the systems offer. Flight management controls & systems are crucial subsystem of the electronic flight instrument system. It includes automated flight control and Electronic Flight Bag (EFB).

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the significant-growing market for electronic flight instrument system during the forecast period, due to the presence of large Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), such as Thomas Global Systems (Australia) and Microair Avionics Pty Ltd. (Australia), demand for reducing the weight of the aircraft, and technological upgradation from traditional electro-mechanical to advanced electronic deck systems in the region.

Platforms Covered:

• Rotary Wing

• Fixed Wing

Subsystems Covered:

• Display System

• Communication & Navigation System

• Processing System

• Flight Management Controls & System

Fits Covered:

• Retrofit

• Line Fit

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Technologies Covered:

• Liquid Crystal Display

• Cathode Ray Tubes

Applications Covered:

• Navigation

• Flight Attitude

• Aircraft Engine Monitoring

• Surveillance

• Delivery Services

• Weather Forecast

• Photography and Entertainment

• Disaster Management

End Users Covered:

• Construction

• Security

• Telecom

• Agriculture

• Media

• Transportation

• Commercial Aircrafts

• Military Aircrafts

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

