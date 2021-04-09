Ice Protection Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Ice Protection Systems Market is expected to reach $16.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Ice Protection Systems Market include JBT Corporation, Meggit PLC., B/E Aerospace, Inc., Cav Ice Protection, Inc., Clariant, Curtiss Wright, United Technologies Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace, The DOW Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, ITT Corporation, and Cox and Company.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase in air traffic, new airline business models in emerging economies, rapid increase in aircrafts or helicopters globally, and new airport projects in developed economies. However, high maintenance cost of ice protection systems is expected to restrain the market growth.

The ice protection systems are developed to restrict the formation of ice on the aircraft or helicopter surface, particularly on the wings leading and trailing edges, rotor blades, propellers, engine intakes, vertical stabilizer and flight control surfaces. The systems for ice protection on aircraft or helicopter protect ice formation or it helps the aircraft or the helicopter to shed the formed ice.

By application, the windshield segment of the ice protection systems market is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period. The chances of ice build-up on windshields is generally the highest as compared to the other parts of the aircraft, which causes increase in the weight of the aircraft and blocks the front view of the pilot. It can result into aerodynamic stall and loss of control of the aircraft. Hence is the prime reason of driving the demand of ice protection systems for windshields.

On the basis of geography, the ice protection systems market in Europe is projected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to increase in the number of aircraft deliveries and modernization of existing airports. Also, with the increase in commercial travels, military operations, and flight operations in cold countries in the region have also increased, thus making installation of ice protection systems substantially crucial.

Technologies Covered:

• Chemical

• Electrical

• Other Technologies

Platforms Covered:

• Helicopters

• Military Jets

• Commercial Jets

• Civil

Types Covered:

• Deicing Systems

• Anti-Icing System

Applications Covered:

• Sensors

• Air Data Probes

• Engine Inlets

• Nacelle

• Windshields

• Propellers

• Wings

• Tail

• Vertical Stabilizers

• Airframe

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

