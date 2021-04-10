E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market include AmeriScraps, Boliden Group, Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd., Feeco International, GCL Recycling and Refining, LS-Nikko Copper Inc., Mairec, Qizheng, Ultromext Ltd, URT Recycling Technology, Umicore N.V., Sims Recycling Solutions, EnvironCom, Waste Management, Dongjiang, Cimelia, and Stena Metall Group.

The increasing volumes of electronic waste across the world and increased numbers of regulations mandating proper management of e-waste are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high initial cost of electronic waste management is hampering the market growth.

E-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap is an electronic waste, which defines discarded electronic devices. Used electronics which are meant for reclaim, resale, recycling via material recovery are also considered electronic waste. The process of electronic waste is a combination of manual as well as mechanical dismantling, size reduction, and sending hazardous waste for final disposal and metal components for processing.

Based on the e-scrap source, the household appliances segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing usage of complex electronics devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and a variety of connected devices.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The blooming consumer electronics industry and the increasing regulations pertaining to the proper disposal of e-waste and the increased demand for copper and other metals in the fields of telecommunication and construction in the region are the key factors attributed to its dominance.

PCB E-Scrap Types Covered:

• Smartphones

• Telecommunications Circuit Cards

• Network Communication Boards

• PC Motherboards

• Circuit Packs

• Laptops Boards

E-Scrap Sources Covered:

• Entertainment Devices

• Household Appliances

• IT and Telecommunication Products

• Other E-Scrap Sources

Materials Recovered (PCB E-Scrap) Covered:

• Precious Metals

• Metals

• Ferrous Components

Applications Covered:

• Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

