COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing Market is expected to reach $577.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing Market include ABB, Cisco, Emerson, Fanuc, GE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Honeywell, IBM, Intel, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi, Oracle, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Stratasys, Universal Robots and Yokogawa.

Increase in use of digital twin to safely monitor smart manufacturing operations and fiscal policy steps taken by regional financial institutions to keep manufacturing facilities floating amidst COVID-19 crisis are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of trained personnel to handle smart manufacturing technologies during crises such as COVID-19 is restraining the market growth. Moreover, government aid to fight against COVID-19-induced economic crisis would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/covid-19-impact-on-smart-manufacturing-market/request-sample

COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing is greatly reduces the need for onsite, shop floor employees, thereby abiding by the lockdown and social distancing mandates to fight COVID-19. The ease of use and the ability to monitor operation activities from a safe distance gives thrust to the use of the manufacturing execution system as part of smart manufacturing.

Based on information technology, the manufacturing execution system segment is likely to have a huge demand as manufacturing execution systems offer companies the ability to monitor real-time production and other operations of manufacturing plants. This greatly reduces the need for onsite, and shop floor employees, thereby abiding by the lockdown and social distancing mandates to fight COVID-19.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/covid-19-impact-on-smart-manufacturing-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in APAC has boosted the manufacturing sector in APAC. Countries in APAC have the presence of a large number of small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), which employ more than 70% of the total population in the countries.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/covid-19-impact-on-smart-manufacturing-market

Components Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Type Spectrums Covered:

• Automation Control System

• Instrumentation and Field Devices

• Manufacturing IT

Information Technologies Covered:

• Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence

• Human-Machine Interface

• Industrial Communication

• Manufacturing Execution System

• Plant Asset Management

• Warehouse Management System

Enabling Technologies Covered:

• Artificial Engineering (AI) in Manufacturing

• Automated Guided Vehicle

• Collaborative Robot

• Digital Twin

• Industrial 3D Printing

• Industrial Cybersecurity

• Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT)

• Industrial Machine Vision

• Machine Condition Monitoring

End Users Covered:

• Discrete Industry

• Process Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com