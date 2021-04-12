Dry Beans – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Dry Beans Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Dry Beans Market include 21st Century Bean, Colin Ingredients, Eden Foods, Garlico Industries Ltd., Goya Food Inc., Harmony House Foods Inc., Hayes Food Products Inc., Kelley Bean Co., Ruchi Foods, Vanilla Food Company, MacTaggart’s Brand, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, and Amadeus.

The significant rise in the demand for an animal-free diet which is rich in protein is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the most common side effects of eating beans are gas and intestinal discomfort is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/dry-beans-market/request-sample

Dry beans are extensively available in sealed packaging bags as well as in the pre-cooked state in cans. They offer several health benefits, such as improved digestion, weight loss, reduce blood sugar levels, boost immunity, and maintain low blood pressure. Owing to these benefits, dry beans are widely consumed across households, restaurants, flour mills, and snacks-manufacturing industries.

Based on the bean type, pinto beans are anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period. The high demand for these beans by the end-user industries owing to its health benefits is a major factor to drive the growth of this market segment.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/dry-beans-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the major economies contributing to the regional growth of the market include China, Japan, and India. The factors attributing towards the growth rate of Asia-Pacific include a significant rise in the consumption of dry beans due to the several benefits that it offers is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/dry-beans-market

Packaging Types Covered:

• Cans

• Jars

• Plastic Bags

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Convenience Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Speciality Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Third-party Online Platform

• Fresh E-commerce

Bean Types Covered:

• Black Beans

• Great Northern Beans

• Navy Beans

• Pinto Beans

• Red Kidney Beans

End Users Covered:

• Flour Industry

• Households

• Restaurants and Hotels

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com