Ceramic Wall Tiles – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Ceramic Wall Tiles Market is expected to reach $138.28 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ceramic Wall Tiles Market include China Ceramics Co., Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A., Porcelanosa Grupo A.I.E., Johnson Tiles, Cersanit, Guocera Holdings Sdn Bhd, Casa Ceramica, White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd, Somany Ceramics, Cerámica Saloni, RAK Ceramics, Crossville Inc, and Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A.

The increasing adoption of ceramic wall tiles as a low-cost substitute to the marble and other ordinary stone slabs is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the lack of experienced labor and high installation costs are hampering the market growth.

Ceramic wall tiles are made from a mixture of clays and fired at high temperatures; tile is used for floors, wall coverings, countertops, showers, bath surrounds, and more. Tiles used on walls and counters are generally glazed.

Based on the dimensions, the 30 X 60 segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to this size is widely preferred in the residential application on account of its versatility and ability to be installed in a variety of layouts such as lines, staggered, combined, or modular.

By geography, Middle East & Africa is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising investment in developing commercial spaces including airports and corporate offices. The product demand in the region is primarily driven by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Iran.

Dimensions Covered:

• 20 X 20

• 30 X 30

• 30 X 60

• 60 X 120

Raw Materials Covered:

• Bentonite

• Feldspar

• Kaolin

• Silica Sand

Applications Covered:

• Residential

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

