Industrial Floor Scrubber – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market is expected to reach $10.05 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Industrial Floor Scrubber Market include Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG, Numatic International Ltd., Теnnаnt Соmраnу, Hako GmbH, Воrtеk Іnduѕtrіеѕ, Nilfisk Group, Fimap S.p.A., Amano Corporation, Polivac International Pty Ltd., IPC Tools S.p.A. (Italy), Tornado Industries Inc., Truvox International., Dulevo International S.p.A., COMAC S.p.A. Conquest Equipment Technologies Pty Ltd., Bosch, Wiese, and ContiOcean Environment Tech Co, Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising concerns about hygiene in the commercial sector, growing industrialization in developing economies, increasing investment in R&D related to cleaning processes, rising adoption of green cleaning technologies, and rampant technological advancements in the field of robotics. However, high cost associated with these industrial floor cleaning scrubbers is likely to hamper the market.

Industrial floor scrubbers are a floor cleaning device used to clean your facility in minimum time with least effort. They can be widely used in several industries, such as transportation, hospitality, warehousing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, etc. Their benefits are in making the process of industries cleaner, easier and more convenient. These scrubbers are available in the type of walk-behind, ride-on and robotics floor scrubbers, which is specifically adopted by the end-use industries. The manufactures across the globe are emphasizing majorly on research & development of robotic features of cleaning floors.

By type, the robotic floor scrubbers segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Robotic scrubbers are a type of industrial floor scrubber that is used to scrub a floor clean of light debris, dust, oil, grease or floor marks. The incorporation of innovative technology in the overall industrial floor scrubbers market is not limited to just green technology, but also enlarge into the integration of robotics and smart machines to increase the efficiency of these products.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is likely to be the most attractive region in the industrial floor scrubber market during the forecast period, due to increasing population and growing manufacturing and healthcare facilities. The number of regional manufacturers is increasing in the region to meet the rising demand for industrial floor scrubbers.

Types Covered:

• Ride-on Scrubber

• Robotics Floor Scrubbers

• Walk-behind Scrubber

Technology Types Covered:

• Manual Floor Cleaning Scrubbers

• Automatic Floor Cleaning Scrubbers

Applications Covered:

• Education

• Hospitality

• Travel and Transportation

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Manufacturing & Warehousing

• Retail

• Government

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Electronics Industry

• Chemical Processing

• Food & Beverages

• Hospital and Leisure

• Oil & Gas

• Metal & Mining

• Pulp & Paper

• Power

Power Sources Covered:

• Battery Powered

• Electric Powered

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

