Digital Isolator – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Digital Isolator Market is expected to reach $3.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Isolator Market include Vicor, Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs, ROHM Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, NVE, National Instruments, Murata Manufacturing, Maxim Integrated, Ixys Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Halo Electronics, Broadcom Limited, Analog Devices, and Advantech.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing applications of digital isolator in the healthcare and automotive sector, growing adoption of renewable energy sources, and rising demand for noise-free electronics. However, digital isolators’ inability to transmit low-frequency signals in the absence of modulator is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Digital isolators are used to transmit digital signals across an isolation barrier with the help of RF coupling techniques. It is used as an alternative to an optocoupler which is far too slow and error-prone for high-speed digital signals. Digital isolator is comparatively faster and less error-prone. It has a wide application in gate drivers, DC/DC converters, ADCs, communication ports, and CAN isolation.

By isolation type, the giant magnetoresistive (GMR) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its wide use in biosensors and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), along with the enhanced accuracy and sensitivity provided by it.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in this region.

Insulation Materials Covered:

• Silicon dioxide (SiO2)

• Polyimide

Channels Covered:

• Single Channel

• 2 Channel

• 3 Channel

• 4 Channel

• 5 Channel

• 6 Channel

• 8 Channel

Technologies Covered:

• Inductive

• Optical

Data Rates Covered:

• More than 75 Mbps

• 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps

• Less than 25 Mbps

Isolation Types Covered:

• Magnetic Coupling

• Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR)

• Capacitive Coupling

Applications Covered:

• Universal Serial Bus (USB) & Other Communication Ports

• Gate Drivers

• DC/DC Converters

• Controller Area Network (CAN) Isolation

• Analog to Digital Converters (ADCs)

End Users Covered:

• Telecommunication

• Pharmaceutical

• Packaging

• Instrumentation and Measurement

• Industrial Process Control

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverages

• Energy & Power

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

