Mushroom Cultivation – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Mushroom Cultivation Market is expected to reach $26.09 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Mushroom Cultivation Market include Fujishukin Co. Ltd., Hirano Mushroom LLC, Mushroom S.A.S, Mycelia, Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GMBH, Smithy Mushrooms Limited, Societa Agricola Italspawn Di Valentino E Massimo Sartor Ss, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Monaghan Mushrooms, Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc., Commercial Mushroom Producers, Fresh Mushroom Europe, Lambert Spawn, and Polar Shiitake Oy.

Some of the factors such as the multifunctionality of mushrooms and cost-effectiveness connected with the cultivation of mushrooms are propelling the market growth. However, lack of improvised mushroom farm management practices is hampering the market growth.

Mushroom cultivation is a technical process. In the vegetable category, the mushroom is ranked with the heterotrophic organisms. In contrast to green plants, the mushroom is not capable of the photosynthesis method. In mushroom cultivation, waste products, which include straw, horse manure, gypsum, and wastewater, are used to cultivate high-quality mushrooms.

Based on the type, the button mushroom segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is an extensively consumed mushroom type across the globe and can certainly present several healthiness advantages. In almost all the main mushroom manufacturing countries such as Japan, Germany, China, the US, and Poland it is commercially developed.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the mounting expenditure of mushroom and functioning of current methods of mushroom cultivation. In this region, China is the foremost manufacturer of mushrooms having advanced per unit of population income as associated with other countries.

Phases Covered:

• Phase I – Composting

• Phase II – Spawning

• Phase III – Casing

• Phase IV – Pinning

• Phase V – Harvesting

Types Covered:

• Oyster Mushroom

• Button Mushroom

• Shiitake Mushroom

• Portobello Mushroom

• Other Types

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online

• Offline

Applications Covered:

• Cushions

• Bedding

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

