Wood Adhesives and Binders – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wood Adhesives and Binders Market is expected to reach $26.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Wood Adhesives and Binders Market include Ashland Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Ecosynthetix, Dow Chemical Company, Bostik SA, H.B Fuller Company, Adhesives Research Inc., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Avery Dennison Corporation, and BASF SE.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing construction sector and the widespread infrastructure activities. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Wood adhesives and binders are the substances which are employed for holding together two wood surfaces or another element. They are available in both synthetic and natural varieties. The excellent and long-lasting bond with temperature resistance and chemical durability are offered by both binders and wood adhesives.

By type, the urea-formaldehyde (UF) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its high bond strength and comparatively low prices.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing interior remodelling activities due to the rising disposable income of consumers in the region.

Types Covered:

• Urea-Formaldehyde (UF)

• Soy-based

• Phenol-Formaldehyde (PF)

• Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde (MUF)

• Isocyanates

• Benzene & Toluene

• Other Types

Products Covered:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Applications Covered:

• Windows & Doors

• Particle Board

• Furniture & Subcomponents

• Flooring & Plywood

• Decks

• Cabinets

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Residential

• Domestic

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

