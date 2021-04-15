Commercial Printing – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Commercial Printing Market is expected to reach $567.43 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Commercial Printing Market include ACME Printing, Bertelsmann, Cenveo, Cimpress, Dai Nippon Printing, Deluxe Enterprise Operations, Ennis, LSC Communications , Multi-Color, O’Neil Printing , Printlogistics, Quad/Graphics, R.R. Donnelley & Sons, SG 360°, Taylor, Toppan , Transcontinental, Workflow Imaging Systems, and World Color International.

Increased demand for promotional materials from the retail, food, and beverage industries is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the increase in digitization and rising dependence on feedstock prices are hampering the market growth.

Commercial printing refers to the bulk printing of phone books, labels, brochures, business forms, promotional materials, and instruction manuals, among others. It contains services such as designing, storage, printing, packaging and shipping. As a result, commercial printing finds extensive consumption across publishing and printing houses, along with large organizations that use the services to serve their consumer base and run their operations efficiently.

Based on the application, the advertising segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the organizations are progressively more adopting commercial printers, as they are more cost-effective and well-organized for bulk printing. The increase in digital advertising extensively impacted the market for commercial printing in the advertising sector.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing demand from critical regions, like China, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. Factors, such as the inception of new technologies, changing lifestyles, rise in e-commerce, and urbanization, are driving the growth of the printing market in the region.

Print Types Covered:

• Pattern

• Painting

• Image

Technologies Covered:

• Screen Printing

• Lithographic Printing

• Gravure Printing

• Flexographic Printing

• Digital Printing

• LED UV

• Other Technologies

Types Covered:

• Digital

• Inkjet

• Intaglio

• Laser

• Offset

Applications Covered:

• Publishing

• Periodicals

• Packaging

• Office Products

• Labels and Wrappers

• Directories

• Catalogs

• Advertising

• Business Wide Format Graphics

• Signages

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

