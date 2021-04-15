Beer Cans – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Beer Cans Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Beer Cans Market include Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Can-Pack, CPMC Holdings, Crown Holdings , Daiwa Can Co, Kaufman Container, Metal Container Corporation , Nampak Bevcan, ORG Technology Co., Ltd , Orora Packaging Australia, Shenzhen Xin Yuheng Can Co., Ltd, Silgan Containers, and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

Some of the factors such as recreational and environmental benefits and growing consumption of craft beer across various regions are propelling the market growth. However, changing consumer preferences is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/beer-cans-market/request-sample

A beer can is a container or vessel that is used for convenient consumption of beer. The beer can is usually of 330 ml and 500 ml capacity. Beer cans present an easy way of transport and allow consumers to bring their most wanted beer home.

Based on the capacity, the 500 ml segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the availability of premium and economy brands in places such as pubs, convenience stores, and clubs among others. This segment is also had the maximum share owing to growing command beer cans in taprooms, and brewpubs global.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/beer-cans-market

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the changing cultural trends, rising urbanization, increasing population, and popularity of beer among youth. A shift in consumer preference for gluten-free beer coupled with growing innovations in flavours and preparation are driving the demand of beer which in turn is boosting the demand for beer cans market.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/beer-cans-market

Products Covered:

• Aluminium Can

• Steel/Tin Can

Types Covered:

• 3 Piece Cans

• 2 Piece Cans

Capacities Covered:

• 500 ml

• 330 ml

Filling Methods Covered:

• Pressure Filling

• Vacuum Filling

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com