Sports Apparel – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Sports Apparel Market is expected to reach $313.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Sports Apparel Market include Puma SE, Under Armour, Inc., Umbro Ltd., Skechers USA, Lululemon Athletica Incorporation, Fila, Inc, Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., ASICS Corporation, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Yonex Co., Ltd., Billabong International Limited, Li Ning Company Limited, VF Corporation, Jockey International, and Everlast Worldwide Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growth in health awareness, increase in adoption of fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga among consumers, and rise in affinity of consumers in emerging economies toward health and fitness. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used to make these apparels restrain the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/sports-apparel-market/request-sample

Sports apparel are clothes worn during strenuous physical activities such as during workout sessions or while playing sports. They are designed in a way that provides comfort and agility while performing physical movements. Sports apparel are made using breathable material that allows sweat to evaporate faster, helping the person wearing it remain fresh for longer. Polyester, microfiber, calico, and spandex are some of the most commonly used fabrics in the production of these clothing. Initially, the sports apparel was mostly worn by athletes but, with time, it became quite common with regular gym-goers and other non-athletes.

By end user, the women segment is expected to have considerable market growth throughout the forecast period. This is due to growing participation of women in sports coupled with increased frequency of product launch, which directly caters the demand for women’s apparel.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/sports-apparel-market

On the basis of geography, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to improving living standards and rising disposable income especially in China and India. The increasing appetite for foreign brands, and rising disposable income, coupled with the desire to lead improved lifestyles are expected to positively impact the demand for sports apparel in the region. China, backed by government initiatives to encourage active participation in sports, is leading the market in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/sports-apparel-market

Sales Channels Covered:

• E-commerce

• Independent Sports Outlet

• Franchised Sports Outlet

• Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

• Modern Trade Channels

• Direct to Customer Online Channel

• Retail Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores/Platforms

Product Types Covered:

• Socks

• Surf & Swimwear

• Tops & T-Shirts

• Hoodies & Sweatshirts

• Pants & Tights

• Shorts

• Jackets & Vests

• Coat

• Shirt

• Skirts

Sports Covered:

• Basketball

• Soccer

• Baseball

• Football

• Runner

• Outdoor

Price Ranges Covered:

• $0-$50

• $50-$100

• $100-$200

• Above $200

End Users Covered:

• Men

• Women

• Children

Applications Covered:

• Amateur Sport

• Professional Athletic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com