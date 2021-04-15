Core Materials – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Core Materials Market is expected to reach $3.40 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Core Materials Market include Armacell International S.A., Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd, DIAB Group, Euro-Composites S.A., Evonik Industries, Gurit Holdings, Hexcel Corporation, Plascore Inc., The Gill Corporation, 3A Composites, Engineered Syntactic Systems, Schweiter Technologies, and SAERTEX.

Increasing use of composites in the aerospace industry and increasing demand from the wind energy are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, impact of COVID-19 on various end-use industries is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/core-materials-market/request-sample

Core materials are the materials used in aerospace and wind energy equipment to enhance the strength of the materials. Core materials are normally low strength materials; however, its greater thickness offers the sandwich composite a high bending stiffness with low density. Core materials are used in a wide range of industries including marine, wind energy, and automotive.

Based on the end user, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace sector. Core materials played a major role in weight reduction in both, structural applications and components in aircraft.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/core-materials-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand owing to the improved wind energy installation and increased transportation sector in the China. Moreover, the growing economies of China and India, and the presence of prominent players is expected to drive the market growth.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/core-materials-market

Types Covered:

• Balsa

• Foam

• Honeycomb

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive & Transportation

• Construction

• Industrial

• Marine & Consumer Goods

• Wind Energy

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com