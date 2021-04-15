Carboxymethyl Cellulose – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is expected to reach $2,100.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market include CP Kelco, Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Co. Ltd., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Daicel Corporation, DKS Co. Ltd., Ugur Seluloz Kimya A.S., Lamberti S.p.A., Shanghai ShenGuang Edible Chemicals Co. Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Quimica Amtex S.A De C.V, Dow Inc., LOTTE Fine Chemical, Acıselsan, and Maoyuan.

Some of the factors such as growth of pharmaceutical and cosmetics production and growing demand for processed food are propelling the market growth. However, emergence of substitutes in various applications is hampering the market growth.

Carboxymethyl cellulose is a derivative of cellulose with carboxymethyl groups attached to some of the hydroxyl groups of glucopyranose monomers. It is known as tylose powder or cellulose gum and is extensively utilized in expanded applications in the paint, cosmetics & personal care, and home care industries. In addition, water based paints, surfactants, and paper processing need large amount of carboxymethyl cellulose.

Based on the application, the oil & gas segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the technological developments in the unconventional oil & gas sector mainly hydraulic fracturing and enhanced oil recovery, have resulted in increased shale gas exploration activities and in the U.S. This in turn is expected to boost the CMC consumption during the forecast period.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle trend of the consumers has resulted in increased consumption of processed and low-fat food. Moreover, the presence of major agricultural countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, and others are expected to fuel the product demand as a suspending agent.

Purity Levels Covered:

• Highly Purified (99.5% +)

• Industrial Grade (50%-90%)

• Technical Grade (90%-99.5%)

Properties Covered:

• Anti-repository Agent

• Binder

• Emulsifier

• Excipient

• Lubricator

• Stabilizer

• Thickening Agent

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

• Detergents & Laundry

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Gas

• Pulp, Paper & Board

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Household Care

• Agriculture

• Hospitals

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

