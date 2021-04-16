Airport Full Body Scanner – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Airport Full Body Scanner Market is expected to reach $234.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Airport Full Body Scanner Market include Adani system, American Science & Engineering Group, Braun & Company, Brijot Imaging Systems (Microsemi), CST Digital Communications, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc, Millivision Inc, Morpho (Safran), ODSecurity, Rapiscan Systems Ltd, Smiths Group PLC, Tek84 Engineering Group LLC, Westminster and Xscann Technologies.

Growing security concerns due to terrorist activities and increasing commercial aviation sector are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of these scanners is restraining the market growth.

Full body scanner is a type of instrument used for detection of items on person’s body without any physical contact or removal of cloths such as knives, guns, and other metallic objects. It provides image that shows hidden object placed inside the body and shows cartoon-like image. It also can be viewed from remote location. Full body scanner transmits low level waves or rays towards body and measures the scattered rays that bounce the body by producing three dimensional images.

Based on technology, the millimeter wave scanner segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its extensive installation in place of backscatter systems and higher product advantages over x-ray scanners.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of security equipments especially in developing countries of the region.

Airport Classes Covered:

• Class C

• Class B

• Class A

Technologies Covered:

• Backscatter X-Ray Scanner

• Millimeter Wave Scanner

Applications Covered:

• Cargo Service Airports

• Civil Airport

• Commercial Service Airports

• General Aviation Airports

• Military Airport

• Reliever Airports

End Users Covered:

• Defense Headquarters

• Airport

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

