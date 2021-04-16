Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market include Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, Delta Electronics Inc, Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing Inc, Proterra Inc, Valent Power, GARO, ChargePoint Inc, Blink Charging Co, Services FLO Inc, POD Point, EVBox, Elmec Inc, Hong Kong EV Power Limited, and Shenzhen SORO Electronics Co Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing adoption of electric vehicles and emission control regulations from various governments. However, lack of standardization is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

An electric vehicle fast-charging system is an important part of the electric vehicle ecosystem and is used to charge batteries of electric vehicles at a faster rate. These chargers provide electric energy to the electric vehicle to charge the battery of both electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

By type, the electric light-duty vehicles (LDVs) fast-charging system segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising demand for electric cars, vans, and pick-ups.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of electric vehicles in the developing counties of the region.

Types Covered:

• Electric Bus Fast Charging System

• Electric Light-Duty Vehicles (LDVs) Fast Charging System

• Small Car Rapid Charging System

End Users Covered:

• Public Electric Vehicle

• Private Electric Vehicle

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

