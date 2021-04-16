Industrial PC – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Industrial PC Market is expected to reach $7.40 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Industrial PC Market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, Protech Technologies, General Electric Co, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co KG, Omron Corporation, Crystal Group Inc, The Contec Group, Acnodes, Advantech CO, Four-Faith, Kontron AG, Phoenix Contact, Vartech Systems Inc, and Logic Supply.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing adoption of industrial IoT and the need for resource optimization in manufacturing industries. However, the high initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

An industrial PC is a computer designed for industrial purposes, with a form factor between a net top and a server rack. These devices have higher dependability and precision standards and are normally more expensive than consumer electronics.

By end-user, the discrete industries segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the pressure of reducing operational expenditure in these industries.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the high investments in the energy sector.

Maximum RAM Capacities Covered:

• 512 KB to 512 MB

• 512 MB to 3 GB

• 3 GB to 8 GB

• 8 GB to 64 GB

• More Than 64 GB

Types Covered:

• Rack Mount Industrial PC

• Box Industrial PC

• Thin Client Industrial PC

• Panel Industrial PC

• Embedded Panel PC

• Embedded Box Industrial PC

• DIN Rail Industrial PC

Data Storage Mediums Covered:

• Rotating

• Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

• Solid State Drive (SSD)

Sales Channels Covered:

• Indirect Sales

• Direct Sales

Technologies Covered:

• Resistive

• Capacitive

Operating Temperatures Covered:

• -45°C To 0°C

• 0°C To 100°C

End Users Covered:

• Service Industries

• Discrete Industries

• Process Industries

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

