Automotive Automatic Liftgate – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Automatic Liftgate Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in automotive automatic liftgate market include Autoease Technology, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile, Strattec Security Corporation, Plastic Omnium Group, Woodbine Manufacturing, Faurecia SE, Huf Group, and Magna International Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing passenger comfort, rising automobile demand, coupled with production of innovative and technologically advanced cars, increasing demand for SUV’s, and growing demand for lightweight liftgates. However, high prices and high shipment cost of automotive liftgates are likely to hamper the market.

Automotive liftgate is an electric or hydraulic platform which is installed on the backside of any automotive, and can be raised up or lowered down in the case of loading or unloading of heavy freight. This device can be operated either manually or automatically and are available in various material types. Rising demand for automatic liftgates will increase in near future, owing to its benefits such as it is convenient, anti-trapped protection, etc. These automatic devices comprise of sensors, which can avoid accidents, as it gets to stop when it detects any obstacle in its path.

By vehicle type, the sports utility vehicle segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for SUVs leading to high production of SUVs in the years to come. The factor which is likely to fuel the demand of the automotive automatic liftgate industry is the increasing share of SUV in passenger cars. Some of the reasons for the rise of SUVs are flexibility, payload-carrying ability, drivability, commanding view from the driver’s seat, and ease of cabin access. Most of the latest SUVs come under the crossover category which is larger, more bulbous cars rather than the pickup truck-based sports utilities in the US.

On the basis of geography, The Asia Pacific is among the leading automobile producer in the world. China, India, and Japan are the major economies in the regional market that are anticipated to influence the global market too. Regional automotive sales reflected a steady growth trajectory despite weak market sentiment in overall car sales due to new energy vehicles. The region is the main market for many global as well as local car manufacturers and tier players, the automotive exterior component manufacturers are doing a partnership with OEMs to develop next-generation liftgate for their future vehicles.

Material Types Covered:

• Composite

• Metal

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Sedan

• Hatchback

• Sports Utility Vehicle

Sales Channel Types Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

