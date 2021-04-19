Pet Wearable – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Pet Wearable Market is expected to reach $5.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pet Wearable Market include Felcana, Fitbark, Garmin, Gopro, Kyon, Link AKC (WAGZ), MotoRoLA Mobiltiy (Binatone), Num’axes (Eyenimal), Pawbo, Petpace, Pod Trackers, Scollar, Tractive and Whistle Labs.

Technological developments and enhance in awareness about pet’s physical and mental fitness are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the power utilization and short battery life of devices is hampering the market growth.

Pet wearables refer to tools that can be worn on the pet’s body to give out different purposes, such as identification, tracking, monitoring, controlling, medical diagnosis, treatment, facilitation, security, and safety.

Based on the component, sensors segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to detect heat, pressure, and heart rates of the pets. Currently, some energy-efficient and low-cost wireless sensor nodes are being implemented in these devices by manufacturers. These nodes are simple to deploy and can be controlled & monitored from remote locations.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to growing awareness of pet health and rising adoption of innovative pet care products by increasing number of tech-savvy owners.

Products Covered:

• Monitors

• Smart Cameras

• Smart Collars

• Smart Harnesses

• Smart Vest

• Translators

Components Covered:

• Batteries

• Displays

• GPS Chips

• Memory

• Processors

• RFID Chips

• Sensors

• Connectivity Integrated Circuits

Animal Types Covered:

• Livestock

• Companion

Distribution Channels Covered:

• E-Commerce

• Franchised Outlets

• Modern Trade

• Specialty Stores

Applications Covered:

• Behaviour Monitoring & Control

• Facilitation, Safety & Security

• Fitness Monitoring

• Identification & Tracking

• Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Household

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

