Automotive Digital Cockpit – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market is expected to reach $51.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Digital Cockpit Market include Aptiv, Pioneer, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Visteon, Panasonic, Hyundai Mobis, Garmin, Nippon, Faurecia, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Clarion, Calsonic Kansei Corporation and Magneti Marelli.

Rising demand for electric vehicles is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, factor such as cyber security threats for domain controllers is hampering the market growth.

The Automotive Digital Cockpit is the collection of digital instruments in addition with the infotainment system and one or two digital displays. It is used in the automobiles to improve the pouring experience by providing improved access to map and media using the wireless connectivity in the vehicles, HMI application, and infotainment devices. It finds its application in the automobile industry.

Based on the equipment, the camera-based driver monitoring segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing trend of human machine interface inside the vehicle. A number of accidents take place owing to driver tiredness and drowsiness. This system detects the driver’s condition and signals him/her about the drowsiness. Thus, the growth of camera-based driver monitoring is expected to fuel this market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high demand and growing income levels of the people living in the region, which improve the demand in mid-sized premium and luxury car segment in the region. Many OEMs are present in the region which are implementing latest technology to attract new customers and forming strategic partnership with major players in the market to gain strategic advantage.

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

Equipments Covered:

• Advanced Head Unit

• Camera Based Driver Monitoring

• Digital Instrument Cluster

• Head-Up Display

Electric Vehicle Types Covered:

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Types Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Applications Covered:

• Mid-segment Cars

• Luxury Cars

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

