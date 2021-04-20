Interactive Tables – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Interactive Tables Market is expected to reach $1,828.70 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Interactive Tables Market include TableConnect GmbH, Eyefactive GmbH, Boxlight Corporation, Intermedia Touch Inc, Garamantis GmbH, Elementary Technology Limited, DigaliX Solutions SL, Marvel Technology Co Ltd, Horizon Display Inc, and Ideum Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing digitalization and rising demand for online education. However, the high initial investment is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Interactive table lets graphic designs with paintable sensors, and any hard surface can be rendered interactive by using interactive touch screen technologies. These tables are based on USB and MP3 players and are usually built into them. These built-in MP3 players can change touch into sound, and a specific tone can be used to verify a variety of commands provided to the interactive tables.

By end-user, the education segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as owing to the increased adoption of smart learning in the sector.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increased adoption of touch table applications in countries like the U.S and Canada.

Screen Sizes Covered:

• 17-32 inch

• 32-65 inch

• 65 inch & Above

Types Covered:

• Ѕtаtіоnаrу Rоbоtѕ

• Моbіlе Rоbоtѕ

Functional Platforms Covered:

• Windows

• Android

• iOS

Technologies Covered:

• Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

• Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

• Infrared

• Electromagnetic

• Ultrasound

• Laser Scan

• Resistive

• Capacitive

• Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Software

Applications Covered:

• Соmраnіоn, Нumаnоіd, and Аѕѕіѕtаnсе Rоbоtѕ

• Ноtеl Аѕѕіѕtаnсе Rоbоtѕ

• Guіdаnсе and Маrkеtіng Rоbоtѕ

• Мultіmеdіа, Еduсаtіоn, and Rеѕеаrсh Rоbоtѕ

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Exhibition & Trade Shows

• Real Estate

• Transportation

• Hospital

• Retail

• Financial

• Hospitality

• Control Room

• Education

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

