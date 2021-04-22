Microirrigation Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Microirrigation Systems Market is expected to reach $21.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during 2019 to 2027.
Some of the key players profiled in the Microirrigation Systems Market include The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Lindsay Corporation, EPC Industries Limited, Netafim Limited, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Valmont Industries, Inc, and T-L Irrigation.
Some of the factors driving the growth of the market are low-cost irrigation technique and rapid growth in greenhouse vegetable production. However, the high initial investment is hampering the growth of the market.
Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/microirrigation-systems-market/request-sample
Micro-irrigation systems are generally low- or medium-pressure systems that distribute water in the form of sprinkles, spray, mist, drip, and jet. Due to the rise in concerns of water scarcity, micro-irrigation systems prove to be an inventive and efficient solution as compared to conventional irrigation practices. The two major factors that drive the micro-irrigation systems market are an increase in the demand for food and agriculture products and a rise in water supply & storage problem.
Based on the application, the orchard crops and vineyards segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the changing consumer lifestyle and increase in disposable income has accentuated the demand for orchard fruits. Increasing food & beverage industry has further upsurged the demand for several orchard fruits including mango, sweet orange, acid lime and sapota for various consumables. Factors such as low labour needs and continuous ideal moisture conditions for orchard crops root development will fuel product application scope.
Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/microirrigation-systems-market
By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as China, India, Israel, and Australia produce fruits & vegetables along with an increase in demand from the government to grow forage and turf grasses. With growing awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of using micro-irrigation systems, application on field crops in this region is also rising.
Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/microirrigation-systems-market
System Types Covered:
• Micro/Mini Sprinkler Irrigation
• Drip Irrigation
• Central Pivot Irrigation
• Lateral Move Irrigation
• Conventional Sprinkler Irrigation
• Traditional Sprinklers
• Bubbler Irrigation
Applications Covered:
• Orchard Crops and Vineyards
• Field Crops
• Plantation Crops
• Turf & Forage Grasses
• Vegetables
• Residential Gardens
• Nursery
• Greenhouse
End Users Covered:
• Landscape
• Industrial Users
• Government
• Farmers
Components Covered:
• Valves & Filters
• Pump
• Mainlines and Submains
• Injection Equipment
• Flowmeters
• Filters
• Drippers
• Polyethylene Tubing
• Pressure Regulators
• Nozzles
• Fittings/Sprinkler Head
• Coupler
• Backflow Preventers
• Pressure Compensators
• Emitters
• System Control Towers
• Micro Spray
Cultivation Technologies Covered:
• Protected Cultivation
• Open Field
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC
Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile
About Stratistics MRC
We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.
Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.
Contact Info:
Name: James Lamb
Email: Send Email
Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com