Food And Beverage Mechanical Seals – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Food and Beverage Mechanical Seals Market is expected to reach $512.70 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Food and Beverage Mechanical Seals Market include SKF, Flowserve Corporation, John Crane, Trelleborg AB, EnPro Industries, Inc., Dover Corporation, SHV(ERIKS Group), Freudenberg SE, Tenneco Inc, and Fenner Group Holdings Limited.

Rising demand for poultry, dairy, bakery, beverages, and confectionery products and inclined towards processed and convenient foods are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, stringent standards and regulations are hampering the growth of the market.

The mechanical seals for the food sector are planned purposely to avoid the formation of deposits that could cause bacterial contamination of the handled product. If liquid food processing deposits remain inside the pump, as time goes by mould and bacteria could form which could contaminate the product. This possibility is avoided with the use of the foods mechanical seals that have been planned with these particular characterisations, such as, the absence of sharp edges or corners which could aid difficult to remove deposits. The materials used for the production of the mechanical seals for the food sector are all Food-Grade.

Based on the material, the stainless steel segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the highly corrosion-resistant, thus preventing any contamination of food or beverage, this makes it the most common type of metal used for the manufacturing of seals.

By geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing food production and processing. Moreover, the presence of strict regulations regarding the use of seals in various beverage & food applications propels the demand for these products in this region.

Materials Covered:

• Metals

• Face Materials

• Elastomers

• Stainless Steel

Applications Covered:

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Meat, Poultry & Seafood

• Dairy Products

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Non Alcoholic Beverages

Designs Covered:

• Balanced & Unbalanced Mechanical Seals

• Single Spring & Multiple Spring Mechanical Sheets

• Pusher & Non- Pusher Type Mechanical Sheets

Arrangements Covered:

• Single Seal

• Double Seal

Types Covered:

• Static Seal

• Rotary Seal

• Radial Seal

• O-Ring

• Hydrodynamic Seal

• Gasket

• Excluder

• Dynamic Seal

• Diaphragm

• Bi-Directional Seal

• Axial Seal

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

