Target Drones – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Target Drones Market is expected to reach $8.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Target Drones Market include ASV Global, AeroTargets International, LLC, Boeing Company, QinetiQ Group Plc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Airbus S.A.S, Leonardo S.p.A, and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Increased emphasis on enhanced military training and the advantages of target drones over manned target vehicles are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled and trained personnel is hindering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/target-drones-market/request-sample

Target drones are analogous to unmanned aerial vehicles. Target drones can be used for ground targets, aerial targets, underwater targets, and sea surface targets. It is commonly used in the defense industry mostly for training in anti-aircraft warfare. Besides, it is used to replicate manned aircraft in radar, counter-air defense, and homeland security. Besides, the application of target drones has increased its requirement in military training related to anti-missile and anti-submarine and in weapon calibration testing. They are the alternatives for aerial targets mainly used in the evaluation, testing, and research and development. The current target drones are used in radar and countermeasures to imitate a manned aircraft.

Based on the build, the new-build segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the limited defense budget allocation in emerging economies, full-scale customization of fighter aircraft is not feasible. As most growing economies acquire fighter aircraft from the US and Russia, they cannot afford to convert them into aerial targets. Unmanned vehicles that are manufactured to be used as targets fall under the category of new build drones.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/target-drones-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing procurement of state-of-the-art equipment for military training programs. China is growing its defense budget to train its military personnel using advanced techniques. An increase in the applicability of target drones in the military sector has propelled its demand in China. Several manufacturers of target drones used for aviation training exercises are based in China. Similarly, the Indian government is implementing new aviation regulations to manufacture aircraft components in India. The ‘Make in India’ policy has allowed 100% FDI in the aerospace sector, which has engrossed international aviation companies to India. Such policies have determined the demand for target drones for aviation training exercises in the country.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/target-drones-market

Types Covered:

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

Speeds Covered:

• High (> 250mps)

• Low (< 250mps)

Engine Types Covered:

• Internal Combustion Engine

• Jet Engine

• Electrical

• Hybrid

• Turbojet Engines

• Wankel Engine

• Piston Engine

• Turboprop

Target Types Covered:

• Full-Scaled

• Sub-Scaled

• Free-Flying

• Towing

• Sporting

Payloads Covered:

• Scoring

• Passive & Active Radar Augmentation

• Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF)

• Internally Stored Chaff

• Infrared (Ir) Augmentation (Plume Pods)

• Flares

• Electronics Payloads

Builds Covered:

• Newbuild

• Converted

Payload Capacities Covered:

• High (>40 kg)

• Medium (20 kg to 40 kg)

• Low (<20 kg)d

Mode of Operations Covered:

• Autonomous

• Remotely Piloted

• Optionally Piloted

Fits Covered:

• Customized Fit

• Line Fit

Applications Covered:

• Combat Training

• Target & Decoy

• Reconnaissance

• Target Identification

• Target Acquisition

• Surveillance

End Users Covered:

• Aerial Targets

• Ground Targets

• Marine Targets

• Defense

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com