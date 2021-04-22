PET Foam – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global PET Foam Market is expected to reach $450.30 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2019 to 2027.
Some of the key players profiled in the PET Foam Market include 3A Composites, Sekisui Plastics Co., Ltd., PETro Polymer Shargh, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Huntsman International LLC, Gurit Holding, Diab Group (Ratos Ab), Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Armacell International S.A., 3M, and Carbon-Core Corp.
Growing penetration in end-user industries, growing demand for lightweight material from the automotive industry, and the increasing construction activities in Asia-Pacific are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the availability of substitutes for PET foam is hampering the growth of the market.
PET or polyethylene terephthalate foam refers to the structural core materials in the composite industry. PET foams provide an interesting ratio of stability to density, lightweight, high mechanical strength, and high-temperature resistance, over other plastics.
Based on the application, the transportation segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing consumer demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles, and the increasing demand for lightweight plastics and composite materials.
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in the demand for these foams in transportation and aerospace industries, industrial automation, technological reforms, and the presence of some large automotive production companies.
Grades Covered:
• High-Density PET Foam
• Low-Density PET Foam
Applications Covered:
• Wind Energy
• Transportation
• Packaging
• Marine
• Building & Construction
• Other Applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
