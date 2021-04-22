Chemical Processing Catalysts – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Chemical Processing Catalysts Market is expected to reach $18.26 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Chemical Processing Catalysts Market include W. R. Grace & Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Johnson Matthey plc, INEOS Group Holdings S.A, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant International, BASF Catalysts LLC, Albemarle Corporation, and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Increase in demand for catalysts in chemical manufacturing industries, rapid urbanization, and increase in automation are fuelling the growth of the market. However, the fluctuation in prices of raw materials is hampering the growth of the market.

Catalyst is a small chemical compound that when added, controls the amount of chemical reaction by increasing or decreasing the activation energy of the process. Additionally, the reaction process does not consume the catalyst and they can be reused after the treatment.

Based on the type, the heterogeneous segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it can be easily separated post the reaction process, and is cost-effective and broadly utilized in chemical synthesis.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in industrialization in countries, the high number of active pharmaceutical ingredients producers in China, and technological advancements coupled with developing infrastructure.

Types Covered:

• Homogeneous

• Heterogeneous

• Biocatalysts

Catalyst Types Covered:

• Active Catalyst

• Deactivation Catalyst

Applications Covered:

• Polymerization

• Synthesis Gas Catalysts

• Oxidation

• Organic Synthesis

• Hydrogenation

• Dehydrogenation

End Users Covered:

• Production of Isobutylene

• Petrochemicals

• Oleochemicals

• Fine Chemicals & Intermediaries

• Edible Oils

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

