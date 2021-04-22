MRO Software Market in Aviation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market is expected to reach $9.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the MRO Software Market in Aviation Market include IFS (Industrial And Financial Systems) AB, Tracware Limited, Swiss Aviationsoftware Ltd., Sopra Steria, SAP SE, Rusada, Ramco Systems Limited, Oracle Corporation, Lufthansa Technik Ag, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Aviation Intertec Services, Aerosoft Systems Inc., IBS Software, HCL Technologies Limited, GE Aviation, Fly Online Tools, Flatirons Solutions, Inc., Communications Software Limited, Bytzsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Boeing.

Increasing demand for predictive, prescriptive, and condition-based maintenance through data shared by connected aircraft and demand for a shift from legacy management information system (MIS) to MRO software in aviation are the factors driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of data standards and limited adoption of MRO software are the factors hindering the growth of the market.

MRO Software in Aviation is a complete solution that delivers aircraft component maintenance development, logbook track, work order managing, service bulletins management, and electronic task card management. MRO software offers numerous functions, such as operation management includes training, safety, and quality assurance.

Based on the deployment type, the cloud segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for MRO services and solutions in developing economies such as China, Indonesia, and India and the adoption of a hybrid model by industries, in which cloud software is hosted on a company’s private servers.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the significant rise in new commercial aircraft deliveries in developing countries, increase in passenger traffic, and presence of various major aviation MRO software providers.

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Pricing Models Covered:

• Ownership Model

• Subscription Model

Functions Covered:

• Business Management

• Operations Management

• Electronic Flight Bag & Logbook Management

• Maintenance Management

Solutions Covered:

• Services

• Software

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Wide-Body

• Narrow-Body

Technologies Covered:

• Prescriptive Maintenance

• IoT

• Blockchain

• Augmented Reality

• 3D Printing

• Maintenance-On-The-Go

• Advanced Analytics

• Big Data

• Digital Transformation

• Artificial Intelligence

Applications Covered:

• Commercial Air Transport

• Military Aviation

• Business & General Aviation

End Users Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Lessors

• Operators

• Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MROs)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

