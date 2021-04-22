Endpoint Security – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Endpoint Security Market is expected to reach $26.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Endpoint Security Market include Cisco, Microsoft, Malwarebytes, Symantec, Panda Security, Kaspersky Lab, Check Point, McAfee, Trend Micro, Cylance, F-Secure, Bitdefender, Palo Alto Networks, Crowdstrike, Endgame, Rsa Security, Carbon Black, Fortinet, SentinelOne, and Comodo.

Some of the key factors driving the market growth are the increasing security risks, rising policies like bring your own devices (BYOD), and growing use of smart devices. However, scepticism associated with cloud-based endpoint security is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The process of securing end-user devices like desktops, laptops, and mobile devices is known as endpoint security. Endpoints serve as points of access to an enterprise network and create points of entry that can be exploited by malicious actors. Endpoint security software protects these points of entry from the risky activity and/or malicious attack.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its benefits including easy maintenance of generated data, cost-effectiveness, and scalability.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing use of automation and increasing adoption of mobile devices.

Deployment Modes Covered:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Enforcement Points Covered:

• Mobile Devices

• Point of Sale Terminals

• Workstations

• Servers

Solutions Covered:

• Endpoint Detection and Response

• Encryption Technologies

• Endpoint Protection Platform

• Mobile Device Security

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Applications Covered:

• Web and Email Security

• Patch Assessment

End Users Covered:

• Government and Public Sector

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Investment Services

• Energy and Power

• Aerospace & Defense

• Telecommunications and IT

• Manufacturing

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

