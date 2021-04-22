Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market is expected to reach $14,327.77 kilotons by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market include Insulation Corporation of America, The Dow Chemical Company , Plasti-Fab, Dabo Precision Co., Ltd, Kaneka Corporation, Atlas EPS, BASF SE, Nantong Chaoda Machinery and Technology Co., Ltd, Sunghoon Tech Ltd, British Plastic Federation, ACH FOAM Technology, FORTE EPS Solution Inc, KNAUF Industries and Synthos S.A.

Increasing constructions and packaging industries in developing countries are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the instability in crude oil prices is hampering the market growth.

Extended Polystyrene (EPS) is the nonexclusive business name utilized for white unbending material produced using the extended polystyrene dots. It is a lightweight, inflexible, plastic froth protecting material delivered from strong globules of polystyrene. The EPS globules are extended lastly formed into bigger EPS squares which are additionally utilized for dividers, rooftops, floors, slither spaces and structural shapes.

Based on the end user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for expanded polystyrene in automobile parts, such as storage compartments, headrest and seats, footpads, and bumper systems. Expanded polystyrene is used in the automotive application on account of its properties such as lightness, impact resistance, and shock absorption.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand from the domestic front and increasing income levels. The easy availability of low-cost labor and economical & accessible raw materials are increasing the production of EPS in the region, thereby driving foreign investments.

Types Covered:

• Type IV

• Type III

• Type II

• Type I

Process Covered:

• Shape Molding

• Black Molding

Materials Covered:

• Expanded Beads

• Raw Beads

Product Types Covered:

• Black

• Grey and Silver

• White

Applications Covered:

• Safety Devices

• Packaging

• Insulation

• Geofoams

• Foaming

• Floatation Billets

• Component Manufacturing

• Chemical Intermediate

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Building & Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Automotive

• Medical

• Marine

• Sports & Leisure

• Agriculture

• Domestic Appliances

• Consumer Electronics

• Electrical & Electronics

• Food & Beverages

• Aerospace and Defence

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

