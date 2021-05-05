Helicopter – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Helicopter Market is expected to reach $46.13 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Helicopter Market include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Russian Helicopters, JSC, Neva Aerospace, Airbus Helicopters SAS, Volocopter, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, The Boeing Company, Robinson Helicopter Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Columbia Helicopters, Leonardo S.P.A., Korea Aerospace Industries, Petroleum Helicopters International, Workhorse Group, Babcock International Group PLC, Joby Aviation, Gulf Helicopters, Md Helicopters Inc, Bell Helicopter, and CHC Helicopter.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing military applications, growing adoption of lightweight helicopters, and rising need for emergency services. However, the reduced defence budget in developed countries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The helicopter is a type of aircraft which is capable of moving vertically and horizontally, the direction of motion being controlled by the pitch of the rotor blades. The number, size and type of engine used on a helicopter determine the size, function and capability of that helicopter design.

By application, the civil & commercial segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising demand from increasing offshore rigs.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to a large number of original equipment manufacturers.

Types Covered:

• Heavy Helicopter (> 8.5 T)

• Medium Helicopter (4.5 to 8.5 T)

• Light Helicopter (< 4.5 T)

Services Covered:

• Maintenance, Repair and Operation (MRO)

• Air Taxi

• Leasing

Components & Systems Covered:

• Engine

• Airframes

Points of Sale Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul [MRO]

Applications Covered:

• Military

• Civil & Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

