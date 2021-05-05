Discrete Diodes – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Discrete Diodes Market is expected to reach $6.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in discrete diodes market include Central Semiconductor Corp., Diodes Inc., Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, IXYS Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Littelfuse, Inc., M/A-Com Technology Solutions, Agilent Technologies, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Panasonic Corp., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co., Ltd., Semtech Corporation, Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing trend towards automotive electrification, rapid development and proliferation of consumer, industrial, medical, automobile electronics along with the innovation in the chip architecture and semiconductor manufacturing, and surge in demand of advanced and complex electronic devices. However, cost effective production is identified as a key factor hindering the market growth.

Discrete diodes are electronic devices that has two terminals, the main function of which is to allow current to flow in one direction (also known as forward flow) and restricts it from flowing in the opposite direction (also known as reverse flow), from anode to cathode. These diodes are package of individual circuits performing a single function. Unlike an integrated circuit, it is not built on a common semiconductor with other electrical components that form the circuit as a whole. It is a basic building block of an active electronic circuit. Discrete diodes are used in computers as well as in application in a wide range of industries, including the telecommunications, consumer electronics, and automotive.

By product type, power diode segment is expected to grow at the significant rate throughout the forecast period. The high adoption of power diodes as rectifier diodes, voltage multipliers, and the freewheeling diode is the major contributor to the dominance of the power diode segment in the global discrete diode market.

On the basis of geography, the discrete diodes market in Asia Pacific is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid growth of consumer electronics and automotive industries in the region. Asia Pacific is the world’s largest manufacturer of electric and electronic products. China and Japan are the key markets for discrete diodes in APAC.

Product Types Covered:

• Small Signal Diodes

• Power Diodes

• Radio Frequency and Microwave Diodes

• Transient Protection Diode

• Avalanche Diode

• Zener Diode

• Light Emitting Diode

• Laser Diode

End Users Covered:

• Automotives

• Computer & Computer Peripherals

• Telecommunications

• Consumer Electronics

• Information Technology (IT)

• Commercial

• Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

