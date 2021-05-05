Aluminum Composite Panel – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market is expected to reach $14.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aluminum Composite Panel Market include Guangzhou Xinghe Acp, Interplast, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mulford Plastic, Rusal, Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Material Co Ltd, Yaret Industrial Group , Alcobond, Alstone, Alstrong Enterprise, Alubond A, Alucoil, Amag Metall, Constellium, Alcoa and Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Increasing demand from end-use industries is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, high repairing cost if broken or dented is likely to inhibit the market growth.

Aluminum composite panels are light-weight compound material consisting of two pre-finished aluminium cover sheets heat-bonded to a core made of polyethylene plastic substance. These panels are used broadly as outer surface layer of commercial buildings and corporate houses.

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to increasing demand for private vehicles among customers across the globe. With the rapid urbanization and high disposable income, the customer’s preference is shifting towards personal vehicle rather than travelling by public transport. This change will drive the demand of passenger cars, thereby accelerating the market growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the expansion in the construction industry in developing nations like India, China, Indonesia and Vietnam. In addition to this, the quick rise in the population, growing number of green building and the high demand for affordable house will further boost the growth of the market.

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

Coating Types Covered:

• Laminating Coating

• Oxide Film

• Polyester (PE)

• Polyethylene

• Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

Compositions Covered:

• Core Material

• Metal Skin

• Rear Skin

• Surface Coating

Types Covered:

• Antibacterial

• Antistatic

• Fire-resistant

Applications Covered:

• Cladding

• Column Cover and Beam Wrap

• Hoarding

• Insulation

• Interior Decoration

• Signage

• Ceilings

• False Ceilings

• Partition

End Users Covered:

• Advertising

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Transportation

• Packaging

• Railways

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

