Agriculture Drones – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Agriculture Drones Market is expected to reach $9.28 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 29.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agriculture Drones Market include 3D Robotics Inc., Eagle UAV Services, Honey Comb Corp, Parrot SA, Precisionhawk, Sentera LLC, Trimble Navigation Limited, AeroVironment, AGCO Corp, AgEagle LLC, Agribotix LLC, AutoCopter Corp, Delair-Tech SAS, DJI and DroneDeploy.

Increasing funding for (UAV) manufacturers and growing awareness about benefits amongst farmers are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, scarcity of trained pilots is hampering the market growth.

Agricultural drone is an unmanned aerial means of transport, which can be used by farmers to raise crop manufacture and monitor crop expansion. This drone is equipped with advanced sensors and digital imaging ability, which allow farmers to spectator the field with a bird’s eye view and remove issues such as pest and fungal infestations, irrigation problems, variations within soil, and others.

Based on the offering, the software and services segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to high investments being done by the venture capitalists and investors in the start-up companies offering software and analytics to digitize the information collected by drones; the investments are mainly targeted at mapping, imaging, and data analytics software.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constantly growing funds in R&D, to develop the adoption of agriculture drones. Furthermore, the rising venture funding, rendered to the UAV manufacturers in the region, has also contributed to the industry growth. Various companies in the region are developing economical and efficient UAVs for broader applications in the agriculture fields.

Ranges Covered:

• Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

• Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

• Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

Components Covered:

• Batteries

• Camera Systems

• Controller Systems

• Frames

• Navigation Systems

• Propulsion Systems

• Other Components

Offerings Covered:

• Software and Services

• Hardware

Mode of Operations Covered:

• Fully-Autonomous Agriculture Drones

• Remotely Operated Agriculture Drones

• Semi-Autonomous Agriculture Drones

Applications Covered:

• Precision Agriculture

• Livestock Monitoring

• Precision Fish Farming

• Smart Greenhouse

• Precision Forestry

• Horticulture and Forestry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

