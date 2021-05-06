Peptide Therapeutics – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market is expected to reach $66.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Peptide Therapeutics Market include Teva Pharmaceutical, Bachem Holding AG, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Lonza Inc., GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMS), Merck & Co., AstraZeneca PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ipsen, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Increasing prevalence of cancer, presence of strong product pipeline portfolio and an increasing number of cases of the metabolic disorder is driving the market growth. However, stringent government regulation for the approval process is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/peptide-therapeutics-market/request-sample

Peptides represent one of a kind class of pharmaceutical compounds; it is recognized for being adequate and specific. Demand for peptides in clinical therapeutics is increasing as peptides have low production complexity as compared with that of protein-based biopharmaceuticals, which thereby reduces overall production cost.

Based on the type, the innovative segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments by huge pharmaceuticals in R&D for the development of novel medicines and high prescription rate.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/peptide-therapeutics-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the vast patient pool, increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for newer advanced therapies.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/peptide-therapeutics-market

Types Covered:

• Innovative

• Generic

• Branded

Type of Manufacturers Covered:

• Outsourced

• In-house

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Route of Administrations Covered:

• Pulmonary

• Parenteral

• Oral

• Mucosal

• Injection

• Other Route of Administrations

Synthesis Technologies Covered:

• Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

• Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

• Hybrid Technology

Type of Molecules Covered:

• Vasopressin

• Somatostatin

• Natriuretic

• Luteinizing Hormone (LH)-Releasing Hormone (LHRH)

• Insulins

• Immunopeptide

• Glucagon and Analogs

• Calcitonin

Applications Covered:

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular Disorder

• Metabolic

• Respiratory

• Gastro-Intestinal Infection (GIT)

• Pain

• Dermatology

• Anti-infection

• Central Nervous System

• Renal

• Infection

• Hematological Disorders

• Acromegaly

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

• Hospitals

• Contract Research Organization

• Academic and Research Institutes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com