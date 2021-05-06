Glass Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Glass Packaging Market is expected to reach $105.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Glass Packaging Market include Vitro Packaging, LLC., Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited, Vetropack Holding AG, Saint Gobain S.A., Owens-Illinois, Inc., Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Bormioli Rocco SPA, Vidrala S.A., and Amcor Limited.

Rising demand from food & beverage and pharmaceutical packaging sectors and increasing consumer demand for safe and healthier packaging are driving the market growth. However, the growing use of substitutes such as plastics is hampering market growth.

The glass is considered as the safest choice for the packaging products particularly food products and drugs. They are used to avoid contamination of any chemical or another foreign element to the food particles. Glass bottles and jars are available in various sizes, colours, and shapes. This can ensure its consistent usage, worldwide, across a range of end-user industries, despite the heavy competition from plastic packaging.

Based on the application, the pharmaceutical/healthcare segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its non-toxicity and reusability and expanding pharmaceutical sector in the developing countries.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumption of beer, the ageing population of the nation which is fuelling the market for pharmaceutical packaging and consumer awareness related to the health and environmental benefits of glass bottles.

Types Covered:

• Laminated Glass

• Insulated Glass

• Clear Glass

Qualities Covered:

• Super Premium Glass Quality

• Standard Glass Quality

• Premium Glass Quality

Products Covered:

• Soda Lime Glass

• De-Alkalized Soda Lime Glass

• Borosilicate Glass

Jar Sizes Covered:

• 20-50 mL

• 51-100 mL

• 101-250 mL

• 251-500 mL

• Above 500 mL

Packaging Types Covered:

• Jars

• Bottles

Raw Materials Covered:

• Selenium

• Colouring Material

• Dolomite

• Cullet

• Limestone

• Cobalt Oxide

Metal Compositions Covered:

• Iron Pyrite

• Iron Oxide

• Sodium Carbonate (Soda Ash)

• Sand

Applications Covered:

• Pharmaceutical/Healthcare

• Household and Personal Care

• Food Industry

• Chemicals

• Agricultural

• Non Alcoholic Beverages

• Alcoholic Beverages

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

