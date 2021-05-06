Organic Shrimp – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Organic Shrimp Market is expected to reach 289.16 billion tons by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Organic Shrimp Market include Ananda Group, ArtisanFish LLC, Carribbean Shrimp Company Limited, Dom International Limited, Mseafood Corp, Omarsa S.A, Orchid Marine, Ristic AG, Seajoy Seafood Corporation, and Vinnbio India Pvt. Ltd.

Growth in the popularity of organic shrimp and transparency in food packaging is the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent regulations and growing concerns for animal welfare in aqua farming are hampering the market growth.

The organic shrimp have followed the organic principal as per organic standards. Organic shrimps are using organic inputs as per the guideline of organic standards. According to the standards, the shrimp are not allowed to treat with water (treated with phosphates and non-phosphates). Organic shrimps are delicious in taste and low in calories and give a high amount of healthy fats. Mainly the two types of shrimps that are certified are the giant tiger prawn (Penaeus monodon) and whiteleg shrimp. The organic shrimp products easily weigh 12-per cent less than conventional shrimp, which treated to increase weight and size. The organic shrimps are highly in omega-3 fatty acids and control cholesterol levels. Organic shrimp are highly nutritious and consist of iodine, selenium, and improves heart health. The rising consumption of non-vegan protein enhances the expansion of the organic shrimp market. Organic shrimp are more costly than conventional shrimp due to highly nutritive and follow the regulation under the certification.

Based on the species, the giant tiger prawn segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the wide-scale aquaculture. Giant tiger prawn is the fastest growing and largest shrimp in the world. Moreover, giant tiger prawn remains an important product in the food service in the emerging regions thus by creating demand for the segment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to growing awareness about the health benefits of organic food, increasing demand for convenient packaging, and rising focus on the quality of products in Asia-Pacific region led to the growth of organic shrimp market in the region. China is by far a huge organic shrimp producing country, followed by India. The Asia Pacific is set to stay the utmost profitable region for players in the global organic shrimp market, as consciousness of the health benefits of organic food is increasing in this region.

Sources Covered:

• Cold Water

• Warm Water

Species Covered:

• Banded Coral Shrimps

• Farmed Whiteleg Shrimps

• Giant Tiger Prawn

• Gulf Shrimps

• Royal Red Shrimps

Forms Covered:

• Fresh

• Processed

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Direct

• Indirect

Applications Covered:

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceutical

End Users Covered:

• Feed Industry

• Food Industry

• Food Service Providers

• Household/Retail

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

