Heart Pumps – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Heart Pumps Market is expected to reach $4.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Heart Pumps Market include Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed, Berlin Heart, Calon Cardio, Cardiacassist, Fresenius Medical Care, Getinge, Jarvik Heart, LLC, Medtronic, Reliantheart, Syncardia Systems, Teleflex and Terumo.

Growing number of obese patients and technological advancements are the major factors driving the market growth. However, an alternative treatment option is restraining the market growth.

Heart pumps are mechanical devices that help the weakened heart to pump blood for circulation to other body organs. These devices relieve symptoms of heart failure such as fatigue or shortness of breath. They also allow the heart to rest for recovering its normal function. Cardiovascular diseases can sometimes lead to severe heart failure. In such cases, it becomes mandatory for people to undergo heart transplantation.

Based on product, the Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) segment is likely to have a huge demand as its utilization is rising due to better adequacy and higher survival rates of individuals with advanced heart failure than other cardiac support devices.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to highly organized health care industry; awareness about different chronic diseases among individuals is leading to adoption of different ventricular assist devices and presence of key market players in the region.

Flow Rates Covered:

• Pulsatile

• Continuous Flow

Locations Covered:

• Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices

• Implantable Heart Pump Devices

Flow Regimes Covered:

• Axial Flow Pump (AFP)

• Centrifugal Flow Pump (CFP)

• Mixed Flow Pump (MFP)

Therapies Covered:

• Bridge-To-Candidacy (BTC)

• Bridge-To-Transplant (BTT)

• Destination Therapy (DT)

Products Covered:

• Intra Aortic Balloon Pumps

• Total Artificial Heart

• Ventricular Assist Devices

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals

• Speciality Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

