Fermented Non-dairy Non-alcoholic Beverages – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market is expected to reach $3.33 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market include Thurella AG., Reed’s, Inc., Millennium Products Inc., Konings NV, Good Karma Foods, Inc., Health-Ade Llc., GT’s Living Foods, KeVita, Inc., Fentiman’s, and Bionade GmbH.

Increasing demand for nutritious and healthy food, rising consumer preference for different flavours, increasing disposable income and growing population are propelling the market growth. However, high sugar content which may cause health hazards such as high blood sugar, diabetes is hampering the market growth.

Fermentation is a metabolic procedure which changes carbohydrates into acid, gases, or alcohols. Fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages are available in various sizes and flavours. These beverages offer many nutritional values which are useful for health.

Based on the product type, the fermented soft drinks segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to consumer preference for healthy hydration and high availability of the products across brands in larger shelf spaces.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high consumption of fermented soft drinks in China and other Asian countries.

Product Types Covered:

• Non-Dairy Kefir

• Fermented Soft Drinks

• Fermented Juices

• Dairy-Free Drinkable Yogurts

Sales Channels Covered:

• Speciality Stores

• Retail stores

• Online Retailers

• Modern Trade

• Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

• Department store

• Convenience Stores

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

