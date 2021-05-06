Partial Ossicular Replacement Prostheses – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Partial Ossicular Replacement Prostheses Market is expected to reach $1,042.52 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Partial Ossicular Replacement Prostheses Market include Xomed Surgical Products Inc. (Medtronic), William Demant Holding A/S, SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, Sonova, Olympus Corporation, Heinz Kurz GmbH Medizintechnik, GRACE MEDICAL, and CoreMed.

Increasing preference by surgeons for the minimally invasive procedure, the increasing geriatric population worldwide and rising prevalence of hearing loss are propelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness among patient population towards the surgical procedures, and higher cost of the surgical procedure are hampering the market growth.

Partial ossicular replacement prosthesis is a surgical procedure performed to repair and reconstruct the natural motion and function of the ossicles or the small bones in the middle ear. Many conditions like chronic ear diseases, infection, or a trauma can lead to damage to the ossicles in the middle ear.

Based on the material, the titanium segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its excellent biocompatibility, reduced inference with MRI and CT diagnostic procedures and improved hearing responses at high frequencies because of its low mass.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to a large patient pool in emerging countries such as China and India along with increasing awareness about surgical treatment of ear diseases.

Materials Covered:

• Hydroxyapatite

• Titanium

Age Groups Covered:

• Adult

• Pediatric

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

