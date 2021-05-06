Sludge Dewatering Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market is expected to reach $8.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market include Alfa Laval, Andritz, Aqseptence, Evoqua Water Technologies, Flo Trend Systems, Inc, Flottweg, Hiller Separation & Process, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Huber SE, Keppel Seghers, Kontek Process Water Management, Phoenix Process Equipment, Sebright Products, Suez Environment, and Veolia.

Stringent wastewater regulations and the shifting trends toward the circular economy are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high capital investment & lack of finance and the availability of alternatives are hampering the market growth.

Sludge dewatering refers to the isolation of a solid and liquid phase whereby, for the most part, the slightest conceivable lingering dampness is required in the solid stage and the least conceivable strong molecule build-ups are required in the isolated fluid stage. The dewatering equipment is designed to scatter water from solids using force, including centrifugal motion and vacuum. It is efficient in reducing solids disposal or handling expenses that are charged based on unit weight. The main purpose of the dewatering equipment is to treat pathogens and chemical constituents. Moreover, dewatering equipment is used in various industrial applications in petroleum, mining, food and beverage and pharmaceuticals. A run of the mill case of this sort of two-stage detachment is the dewatering of muck from city municipal sewage plant or mechanical wastewater treatment. For this situation, the remaining dampness in the dewatered solids decides the transfer costs and the centrate quality decides the contamination stack returned to the treatment office.

Based on the technology, the screw press segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its features such as low operational costs, simple design, and fully automated operation. Furthermore, comprehensive legislative efforts coupled with a robust industrial sector will boost product deployment.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the stringent wastewater discharge standards along with resurgent economic growth will drive the demand for these products across the region. Increasing pressure on industries to attain operational efficiencies, by concurrently reducing the concentration of the sewage will encourage product adoption across the region.

Technologies Covered:

• Belt Filter Press

• Centrifuges

• Screw Press

• Rotator Disc Press

• Vacuum Filters

• Drying Beds

• Sludge Lagoons

Methods Covered:

• Eductor Wells

• Deepwells

• Sump Pumping

• Well Point

Types Covered:

• Constant-current Mode

• Constant-height Mode

Materials Covered:

• Carbon Steel

• Fibre-reinforced Plastic

• Stainless Steel

Applications Covered:

• Industrial

• Municipal

End Users Covered:

• Food & Beverages

• Mining

• Paper & Pulp

• Pharmaceuticals

• Refineries

• Petroleum

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

